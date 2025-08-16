Watch: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma mesmerises audience with ‘Pehla Nasha’ on 150-year-old Raj Bhawan piano

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma showed off his music skills in front of a captivated audience that included Governor C H Vijayashankar, performing the Bollywood classic "Pehla Nasha" on a 150-year-old piano at Raj Bhavan. Conrad Sangma, the son of former Lok Sabha speaker and Meghalaya chief minister PA Sangma, has been dabbling in music since before taking the CM office in 2018(ANI File)

The video of Sangma playing the blockbuster song from the 1992 Amir Khan-starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar left the Meghalaya Governor full of praise for the CM. The video of the performance has gone viral on social media. Watch the video here:

Sangma, the son of former Lok Sabha speaker and Meghalaya chief minister PA Sangma, has been dabbling in music since before taking the CM office in 2018. But his talent became public ever since he sang a Bryan Adams song at an event in 2021.

Conrad Sangma and his tryst with music

A cursory glance at Conrad Sangma’s social media shows his love for music. There are many such posts which highlight his talent as a singer and instrument player. That includes a video of him playing Joe Satriani's 'Always With Me, Always With You.'

Sharing his cover of the Satriani song, Sangma wrote that he was "almost there" with his rendition.

There are numerous other occasions where the CM showed that he is a gifted musician. He has previously captured the attention of people with his performances on various instruments, most preferably his guitar.

A video has gone viral on social media in 2023, showing the chief minister effortlessly shredding the iconic guitar solo of the metal band Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years.'

That is not all. Another video that went viral in 2021, Conrad Sangma sang Bryan Adams' timeless classic 'Summer of 69', effortlessly putting his energy into the performance.

All these performances came after the 47-year-old politician assumed the duties of Meghalaya’s chief minister. His tryst with music makes one thing clear, India might have gotten a politician in him, but his heart is equally devoted to music.