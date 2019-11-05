e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Watch: On The Record | The man in charge of Ayodhya

Ahead of the SC verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, District Magistrate of Ayodhya, Anuj Kumar Jha speaks to Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:27 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Ahead of the SC verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, District Magistrate of Ayodhya, Anuj Kumar Jha speaks to Hindustan Times. Section 144 has been imposed in the temple town till December 2019 to avoid any law and order situation. The District Magistrate has also issued dos and don’ts for social media activity. Watch the full video where ‘the man in charge’ talks about the preventive measures that are in place in Ayodhya.

 

