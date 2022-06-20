Watch: Priyanka Gandhi gives party supporter a ride amid Agnipath protests

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday gave a ride to a party supporter in her car as she was headed towards the iconic Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi where demonstrations were going on against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Case, and the government's new Agnipath military recruitment scheme. In a video posted by news agency ANI, a police officer was seen questioning the supporter when Priyanka Gandhi took him in her car.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes Rahul Gandhi's supporter in her car as she headed towards Jantar Mantar where her party is protesting over ED probe against Rahul in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/K1lZS5Rift — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday for a fourth round of questioning in the National Herald case, party workers and supporters continued their ‘Satyagraha’ protests. Along with this, Congress workers ere also holding a protest against the Agnipath scheme across the country.

Last week, Gandhi was interrogated for nearly 30 hours - between June 13 and June 15 - amid intense protests by the probe agency. Several top party leaders - including Sachin Pilot, and Randeep Surjewala - were detained during agitations and then released later.

The ED had summoned Rahul Gandhi for the fourth time on June 17. However, he had requested to defer his questioning citing his mother Sonia Gandhi's health condition. Sonia Gandhi has been in the hospital due to Covid-linked issues since June 12. She has also been summoned for questioning on June 23.

Meanwhile, amid Congress' protests over ED questioning Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said 'law is equal for all". "No one is Queen Victoria or Prince in this country that they won't be probed, law is equal for all. Everyone is probed for corruption...The public knows about the involvement of a family and Rahul Gandhi's role in misusing the country's money through the National Herald scam. It is natural that if corruption is done then there will be an inquiry," he told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)