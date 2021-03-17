IND USA
The train started running in the opposite direction creating commotion among local people.
india news

Watch: Purnagiri Jansatabdi train runs backwards, passengers safe

It has been confirmed that all 64 passengers have been transported to Tanakpur safely by the road.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:04 PM IST

A video of the Purnagiri Jansatabdi train running in the opposite direction has emerged on social media while the reason for this strange incident remains unknown. There was a cattle runover incident between Khatima and Tanakpur section in Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported, after which the train started running in the reverse direction According to the report, the incident took place early on Wednesday.


In the video, it can be seen that the train was running in the opposite direction. From the video, the train doesn't appear to be crowded, but it has been confirmed that all 64 passengers have been transported to Tanakpur safely by the road. The loco pilot and guard have been suspended, ANI reported quoting north eastern railway sources.

In other videos that are doing the rounds on social media, local people can be seen shouting in an attempt to raise an alarm over the train moving in the reverse direction.

According to a report of Live Hindustan, the train )05326) was going from Delhi to Tanakpur via Pilibhit. It reached Tanakpur and suddenly a cow got hit by the train. The driver applied the brake and after that when the vacuum was drawn to move the train ahead, the train started running in the opposite direction.

The train could not be stopped before Khatima. It is not yet clear how the train could be stopped there either.

All the gates of the train were closed and all regional officers were alerted. Railway doctors too came to the spot after the train could be stopped at Khatima, but there was no untoward incident. Izzatnagar railway division's public relations officer told Live Hindustan that an inquiry committee has been constituted to look into the incident.

