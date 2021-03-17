Watch: Purnagiri Jansatabdi train runs backwards, passengers safe
A video of the Purnagiri Jansatabdi train running in the opposite direction has emerged on social media while the reason for this strange incident remains unknown. There was a cattle runover incident between Khatima and Tanakpur section in Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported, after which the train started running in the reverse direction According to the report, the incident took place early on Wednesday.
In the video, it can be seen that the train was running in the opposite direction. From the video, the train doesn't appear to be crowded, but it has been confirmed that all 64 passengers have been transported to Tanakpur safely by the road. The loco pilot and guard have been suspended, ANI reported quoting north eastern railway sources.
In other videos that are doing the rounds on social media, local people can be seen shouting in an attempt to raise an alarm over the train moving in the reverse direction.
According to a report of Live Hindustan, the train )05326) was going from Delhi to Tanakpur via Pilibhit. It reached Tanakpur and suddenly a cow got hit by the train. The driver applied the brake and after that when the vacuum was drawn to move the train ahead, the train started running in the opposite direction.
The train could not be stopped before Khatima. It is not yet clear how the train could be stopped there either.
All the gates of the train were closed and all regional officers were alerted. Railway doctors too came to the spot after the train could be stopped at Khatima, but there was no untoward incident. Izzatnagar railway division's public relations officer told Live Hindustan that an inquiry committee has been constituted to look into the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eye on Covid-19 surge, CM Nitish Kumar says Bihar to hike testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu reports over 900 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Purnagiri Jansatabdi train runs backwards, passengers safe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Covid-19 cases rise, bus services in Ahmedabad suspended till further orders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP police announce cash reward for arrest of BSP MLA’s husband in murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Mamata promises minimum earning guarantee for families in TMC manifesto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC orders transfer of Tamil Nadu IG, South Zone, to non-election post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stop vaccine wastage, increase RT-PCR: What Centre told states on 2nd Covid peak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funds allocation to MEA inadequate considering foreign policy objectives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Karnataka records 1,275 new cases, highest single-day spike in 2021
- Bengaluru Urban recorded 786 total cases on Wednesday, continuing with its trend of reporting the highest number of cases in the state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 passengers deboarded from Alliance Air flight for not heeding Covid-19 protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: EAM S Jaishankar says vaccine maitri created goodwill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra closes all hostels, school and colleges in Palghar as Covid spikes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No signal of concern so far: Govt on Oxford Covid vaccine side-effects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Massive Covid-19 spike in Maharashtra: 23,179 cases in 24 hrs; 2,377 in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox