Watch | Rajasthan minister falls down during welcome ceremony in Kota after stage collapses

During a celebratory event in Kota, Rajasthan, the newly appointed minister in the Rajasthan government, Heeralal Nagar, experienced an unexpected mishap as the stage intended for his welcome collapsed, causing him to fall down on Thursday. The video of the incident was shared by news agency PTI. In the video, the minister is seen garlanded by a person standing next to him. As the welcome programme is underway the stage on which the minister is standing collapses. However, the minister escapes unhurt. People gathered at the felicitation ceremony of Rajasthan minister help him to get up after he and others fell down.(PTI)

Four BJP workers Jaiveer Singh, Mahendra Sharma, Manoj Sharma and Chandra Prakesh Soni who sustained injuries were rushed to the nearby hospital. The ceremony was called off following the mishap.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This was Heeralal Nagar's first visit to his hometown after his oath-taking ceremony held last month. Nagar was inducted as the Minister of State on December 30. He has been given an independent charge.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident last year, AIMIM leader from Rajasthan Waris Pathan fell from the stage after it collapsed. The incident occurred as Pathan addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Makwana. Sharing the video of the incident on X a user wrote, “#AIMIM #Maharashtra senior leader and @aimim_national party's National spokesperson Advocate @warispathan suffered some bruises after the stage on which he was addressing a public meeting in #Makwana in #Rajasthan collapsed. ”

Pathan suffered minor injuries in the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)