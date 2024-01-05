close_game
close_game
News / India News / Watch | Rajasthan minister falls down during welcome ceremony in Kota after stage collapses

Watch | Rajasthan minister falls down during welcome ceremony in Kota after stage collapses

ByHT News Desk
Jan 05, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Four BJP workers Jaiveer Singh, Mahendra Sharma, Manoj Sharma and Chandra Prakesh Soni who sustained injuries were rushed to the nearby hospital.

During a celebratory event in Kota, Rajasthan, the newly appointed minister in the Rajasthan government, Heeralal Nagar, experienced an unexpected mishap as the stage intended for his welcome collapsed, causing him to fall down on Thursday. The video of the incident was shared by news agency PTI. In the video, the minister is seen garlanded by a person standing next to him. As the welcome programme is underway the stage on which the minister is standing collapses. However, the minister escapes unhurt.

People gathered at the felicitation ceremony of Rajasthan minister help him to get up after he and others fell down.(PTI)
People gathered at the felicitation ceremony of Rajasthan minister help him to get up after he and others fell down.(PTI)

Four BJP workers Jaiveer Singh, Mahendra Sharma, Manoj Sharma and Chandra Prakesh Soni who sustained injuries were rushed to the nearby hospital. The ceremony was called off following the mishap.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This was Heeralal Nagar's first visit to his hometown after his oath-taking ceremony held last month. Nagar was inducted as the Minister of State on December 30. He has been given an independent charge.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident last year, AIMIM leader from Rajasthan Waris Pathan fell from the stage after it collapsed. The incident occurred as Pathan addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Makwana. Sharing the video of the incident on X a user wrote, “#AIMIM #Maharashtra senior leader and @aimim_national party's National spokesperson Advocate @warispathan suffered some bruises after the stage on which he was addressing a public meeting in #Makwana in #Rajasthan collapsed. ”

 Pathan suffered minor injuries in the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out