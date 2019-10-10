e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Watch | Second India-China informal summit: Decoding the larger issues at play

In this week’s WorldView, a conversation with leading strategic affairs analyst Happymon Jacob of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on what will be on the table when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping hold their second informal summit after India-China ties were hit by several irritants in recent weeks.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:17 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

In this week’s WorldView, a conversation with leading strategic affairs analyst Happymon Jacob of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on what will be on the table when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping hold their second informal summit after India-China ties were hit by several irritants in recent weeks.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 15:15 IST

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 15:21 IST
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Oct 10, 2019 15:23 IST
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Oct 10, 2019 16:09 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Oct 10, 2019 14:25 IST
Here’s how much OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition phone could cost
Here’s how much OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition phone could cost
Oct 10, 2019 15:17 IST
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
Oct 10, 2019 12:13 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 14:18 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News