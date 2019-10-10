Watch | Second India-China informal summit: Decoding the larger issues at play

india

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:17 IST

In this week’s WorldView, a conversation with leading strategic affairs analyst Happymon Jacob of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on what will be on the table when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping hold their second informal summit after India-China ties were hit by several irritants in recent weeks.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 15:15 IST