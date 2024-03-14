Watch: Sudha Murty takes oath as member of Rajya Sabha
Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu on March 8, which is International Women's Day.
Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Union minister Piyush Goyal also attended the event at Parliament, where Sudha Murty's husband and Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy accompanied her.
Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu on March 8, a decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on his social media account, praising her inspiring contributions to various fields, including social work.
In an interview with news agency ANI following her nomination she said, “I'm happy, at the same time I feel I have been given more responsibility. I'll work my level best. On a personal level, I am happy that I'm getting a bigger platform to work for the poor.”
When asked about whether this could be considered a step into the political arena, Sudha Murty was clear that she did not consider herself a politician.
Who is Sudha Murty?
- Sudha Murty, an Indian author, philanthropist, and former Infosys Foundation chairperson, is married to NR Narayan Murty, Infosys co-founder.
- Recognised as a novelist and motivational speaker, Sudha Murty was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for her social work.
- A significant contributor to English and Kannada literature, Sudha Murty retired from the Infosys Foundation chairmanship on December 31, 2021.
- Like her spouse, Sudha Murty holds an engineering degree and pursued her master's at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, with her father being a surgeon.
- Pioneering as the first female engineer at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO), Sudha Murty is renowned for her social activism, literary contributions, and establishment of the Infosys Foundation.
- Sudha Murty's daughter, Akshata Murty, is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Prior to the announcement of her nomination, Sudha Murty praised the women of the country for their contributions to society.
