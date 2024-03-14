Watch: Sudha Murty takes oath as member of Rajya Sabha

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Union minister Piyush Goyal also attended the event at Parliament, where Sudha Murty's husband and Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy accompanied her. Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty took oath as Rajya Sabha member on Thursday.(Sansad TV)

Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu on March 8, a decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on his social media account, praising her inspiring contributions to various fields, including social work.

In an interview with news agency ANI following her nomination she said, “I'm happy, at the same time I feel I have been given more responsibility. I'll work my level best. On a personal level, I am happy that I'm getting a bigger platform to work for the poor.”

When asked about whether this could be considered a step into the political arena, Sudha Murty was clear that she did not consider herself a politician.

Who is Sudha Murty?