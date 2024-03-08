 Sudha Murty's 0.83% stake in Infosys is worth nearly ₹5,600 crore - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Sudha Murty's 0.83% stake in Infosys is worth nearly 5,600 crore

Sudha Murty's 0.83% stake in Infosys is worth nearly 5,600 crore

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Mar 08, 2024 09:37 PM IST

Sudha Murty, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President today, owns less than 1 percent stake in IT giant Infosys.

Philanthropist and businesswoman Sudha Murty, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, holds less than 1 percent stake in IT giant Infosys, yet her shares are valued at thousands of crores, a recent company filing revealed.

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty was nominated to Rajya Sabha on Friday (PTI)(PTI)
Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty was nominated to Rajya Sabha on Friday (PTI)

Sudha Murty, who is the chairperson of Infosys Foundation, holds a total of 0.83 percent stake in Infosys, the IT company founded by her husband Narayana Murthy. According to the current share price of the company, her stake in Infosys is valued at nearly 5,600 crore.

According to the latest shareholding filed by Infosys with the BSE, she holds 3.45 crore shares of the company. At the last closing price of 1,616.95 on the BSE, Murty's holding in Infosys is currently worth 5,586.66 crore. Her husband Narayana Murthy owns 1.66 crore equity shares that are worth 2,691 crore.

Sudha Murty is the founder of the Murty Trust, and is known for her contributions towards education. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and Padma Bhushan in January 2024, and is the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The current market cap of Infosys is over 6.69 trillion, holding the title of the second largest IT company in India. The largest IT firm in the country is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with a market cap of 14.6 trillion.

Sudha Murty's nomination to Rajya Sabha

Sudhay Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Friday by President Droupadi Murmu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her and lauded her contributions in multiple fields throughout her career. Her nomination to the Upper House of Parliament coincided with International Women's Day.

PM Modi wrote on X, “I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring.”

Murty thanks the prime minister and said, “It is my privilege and honour to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by our Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji.”

(With inputs from PTI)

