Water conservation is 'service to nation': PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the importance of water conservation as he addressed the 78th episode of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme. Speaking on the show, which he hosts on the last Sunday of every month, PM Modi said monsoon has arrived and asked citizens to "once again focus on water conservation." "When clouds rain, they rain not only for us but also for generations to come," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that water conservation must be considered as a service to the nation because rainwater collects in the ground, it also replenishes the groundwater level. "In the hills, there exists a traditional method of water conservation called Chalkhal. That is, it involves digging a big pit to collect water," PM Modi said as he gave an example of Satchidanand Bharti, a resident of Pauri in Uttarakhand's Garhwal district.

"Using this tradition, Satchinand Bharti continuously made small and big ponds... With this, not only the hill of Ufrainkhal became greener, but the problem of drinking water was also solved," he told his listeners.

Bharati has built "more than 30,000 such water ponds" over the years, PM Modi also informed.

PM Modi also spoke against Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy and said he and his nearly 100-year-old mother have taken both doses. "Please get rid of fear. Sometimes people may get a fever but it is very mild and lasts only for a few hours. Avoiding vaccine can be very dangerous. You are not only putting yourself at risk but also your family and the entire village," he said. "Don't believe in rumours about the Covid vaccine. Trust science and our scientists," PM Modi added.

