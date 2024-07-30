Wayanad tragedy: NDRF teams, Army columns, IAF choppers involved in rescue ops

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, as many columns of the Army, and Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters were involved in rescue operations in Kerala’s Wayanad after heavy rains triggered landslides and left at least 36 people dead there. Two more Army contingents were on their way to the site. (AP)

“Additionally, columns from the Madras Engineering Group were due to arrive there...Local police and emergency response teams are on the ground. Three more NDRF teams are en route,” Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha. He said the Union home ministry and the Kerala government were coordinating with agencies to assist those affected.

Rai said Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured him of every possible help from the central government. He added the Union government was committed to providing support to Kerala during this crisis.

Rai said two more Army contingents from Kannur were on their way to the site. “Two more helicopters from the Army have been deployed. The Indian Navy’s INS Zamorin was also assisting. The government is monitoring the situation around the clock,” Rai said. “Two officers of the Union home ministry are overseeing the coordination of these efforts to ensure timely and effective relief operations.”

Rai said all necessary measures were being taken to mitigate the impact of the landslide and support the affected communities.

The collapse of the main bridge linking the affected area to the nearest Chooralmala town was destroyed, hampering rescue operations amid the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of extremely heavy rain in the southern state throughout the day.