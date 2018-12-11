Telangana election results: ‘We did not cheat’: TRS leader K Kavitha on people’s mandate for party

Telangana is all set to turn pink.

On Tuesday, as the counting of votes for the recently held elections in Telangana gathered steam, the initial trends indicated a clear Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) victory in the state.

As the initial trends took the TRS beyond the halfway mark, K Kavitha KCR’s daughter and TRS MP, in first comments says “TRS is going to have a massive mandate. Unlike the Congress, TRS did not cheat the people.” She also said that the the people’s mandate had been with them due to the hard work the TRS government had done in the last four years. “We believe people of Telangana are with us. We have worked sincerely and have utilised the opportunity given to us. So I believe voters will bring us back to power, and that too independently. We are very confident about it.”

Kavitha, who is a member of the Lok Sabha, said there was no anti-incumbency as TRS government had done well on all fronts during last four-and-half years. “There is nothing for them to complain against us,” she said.

As many as 73.20 per cent of 2.80 crore voters had cast their votes in the elections held in all 119 constituencies last Friday.

The TRS had won 63 seats in 2014 while Congress had finished with 21.

During the elections, various leaders from other parties had criticised the TRS for having a friendly contest with the AIMIM in the state. Responding to that criticism, she said, “TRS and AIMIM have been friendly parties from the beginning. We did not have any alliance but had friendly contest in AIMIM seats.”

The TRS, led by caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), dissolved the assembly about eight months ahead of schedule in the hope of taking the opposition parties by surprise but the Congress threw its own surprise by coming up with its alliance, in which it also roped in the TRS’s one-time foe, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The other two parties in the grouping are the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) floated by M Kodandaram, who was once KCR’s friend in the Telangana movement.

