‘We did not kill based on religion, but deeds’: Rajnath Singh speaks on Operation Sindoor against terror hubs

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that while terrorists in Pahalgam in April killed people after asking their names and religion, “our soldiers did not kill terrorists based on religion but for their deeds”, PTI reported. Defence minister Rajnath Singh gave a detailed account of Operation Sindoor earlier this month in Parliament.(PTI File)

Speaking in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, he was referring to India's retaliatory action under Operation Sindoor after the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on tourists killed 26 people.

Rajnath also said India believes in the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (all the world is a family), and does not discriminate on the grounds of caste or religion.

“Our forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan in Operation Sindoor, and precisely attacked the exact targets that were decided,” he was further quoted as saying. Strikes were carried out on multiple targets linked to terror groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He was in Jodhpur to inaugurate a defence and sports academy and to honour families of soldiers.

Earlier this month, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) released special modules on Operation Sindoor, which will be taught to students from classes 3 to 12.

The modules say Operation Sindoor was “not just military operation but a promise to protect peace and honour the lives lost".

The module titled ‘Operation Sindoor: A Saga of Valour’ is meant for Classes 3 to 8, while the other named ‘Operation Sindoor: A Mission of Honour and Bravery’ is for students of Classes 9 to 12.

“Pakistan denied any involvement in Pahalgam terror attack but it was directly ordered by its military and political leadership,” they further say, and feature maps of target sites and photographs of destroyed Pakistani drones. They make references also to India’s air defence systems, including the S-400, which intercepted and neutralised enemy aircraft and drones.

These NCERT modules are supplementary resources in English and Hindi that cover contemporary topics. But these are separate short publications on specific topics, not part of textbooks. These can be taught through projects, posters, discussions, and debates.