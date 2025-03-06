‘We expect…’: India on security breach by Khalistani extremist during Jaishankar's London visit

India expressed deep concern over a security breach that occurred during external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s official visit to the United Kingdom on Thursday. A pro-Khalistan extremist managed to breach the security barricades and tore the Indian flag in front of the minister’s convoy. The act was captured on video and has since gone viral online. S Jaishankar's UK visit from March 4 to 9 aims to enhance India-UK relations.(X/@DrSJaishankar)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the actions of the extremist group. "We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of the External Affairs Minister to the UK," the MEA statement said. "We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists."

India also denounced the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements, stressing that these actions undermine the spirit of peaceful discourse.

"We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," MEA added.

The security breach occurred on Wednesday evening, as Jaishankar was leaving the Chatham House in London after a scheduled discussion. A man ran toward the minister’s car, taking advantage of a brief moment when the police officers appeared hesitant.

In a shocking display of defiance, the protester tore the Indian tricolour in front of the convoy while others in his group shouted pro-Khalistani slogans at a distance.

The police quickly intervened, escorting the individual and other extremists away from the scene.

A separate video shared by ANI showed the group of pro-Khalistan supporters protesting outside the Chatham House venue, waving flags and chanting their slogans.

Jaishankar's key UK visit

S Jaishankar's UK visit began on March 4 and is scheduled to conclude on March 9. The minister's trip aims to strengthen bilateral relations between India and the UK, with discussions focusing on strategic coordination, trade, technology, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

During his visit, Jaishankar also addressed sensitive topics, including the Kashmir issue. At a session on Wednesday at Chatham House, he firmly defended India’s position on Kashmir, rejecting any third-party mediation in the region. Jaishankar highlighted India's efforts to address the situation, including the abrogation of Article 370, economic development, and high voter turnout in recent elections.

"We believe the unresolved issue is the territory occupied by Pakistan," Jaishankar asserted. "The part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is under illegal Pakistani occupation. Once that happens, I assure you, Kashmir will be solved."