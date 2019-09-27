‘We gave Buddha to the world, not wars’: PM Modi’s top quotes at UNGA

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:31 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday urged world leaders to unite against terrorism citing that it was against the core values of the United Nations since its inception.

Here are some of the top quotes of the prime minister at the UNGA in New York:

1.“We are citizens of a country that has given the message of peace, Buddha to the world and not wars.”

2. “I am happy to say that India is running a campaign to rid the country of single-use plastic and in the next five years, we will add 15 crore Indian households to water supply and build 1.25 lakh kilometre of roads to connect people.”

3. “While India’s historic and per capita emission contribution to global warming has been minimal, yet it is among the leading nations fighting it.”

4. “India was several thousand-years-old civilisation and has historically believed in welfare for all, that is the crux of our slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas.”

5. “A world divided by terrorism, hurts the very principles on which the UN was founded, therefore for humanity’s sake, I consider it necessary for the entire world to unite against terrorism.”

6. “Our efforts are not for show...they are people-centric.”

