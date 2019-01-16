‘We have better things to do,” SC on Karti seeking urgent hearing to go abroad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to give urgent hearing to Karti Chidambaram, an accused in Aircel-Maxis case, seeking permission to travel abroad.

“We are not interested We have better things to do,” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi remarked during the hearing. “We will see what can be done,” he added.

In November too, Karti had sought an urgent hearing to let him travel abroad. “Don’t go... Stay back in India,” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said.

Karti, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, is being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate in the Aircel-Maxis and INX media case relating to the clearance by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board to receive foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

In July this year, the Supreme Court had allowed him to travel to the United Kingdom, France and the United States of America for about a week.

When he returned to the Supreme Court for permission to travel abroad again in November, the court made it clear that this was not a matter which deserved an out-of-turn hearing.

