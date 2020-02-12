e-paper
Home / India News / ‘We have to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi poll loss

For the second successive time, the Congress failed to win even a single seat in Delhi in the assembly elections.

india Updated: Feb 12, 2020 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday acknowledged that it is a time of struggle for the party.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday acknowledged that it is a time of struggle for the grand old party after the humiliating loss in the Delhi assembly elections.

“What the public does is right. For us it is the time for a struggle. We have to struggle a lot. And we will,” she told reporters in Bilariaganj in Azamgarh while reacting to the Delhi assembly election results.

For the second successive time, the Congress failed to win even a single seat in Delhi in the assembly elections. Out of the 66 Congress candidates, only three managed to save their security deposit from forfeiture. Abhishek Dutt, Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar, managed a vote share of 21.42% — the highest among all Congress candidates.

The debacle has already claimed two heads in the party. Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko resigned from his post on Wednesday, a day after the election results. The chief of the Congress’ Delhi unit, Subhash Chopra, had resigned on Tuesday, hours after the Congress sank without a trace.

The Congress ran a lacklustre campaign around the theme of the “good work” done by former chief minister Sheila Dikshit during her 15-year rule from 1998 to 2013. But it found no resonance among voters.

While Congress president Sonia Gandhi skipped the campaign due to health reasons, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka addressed a few rallies towards the end of the campaign.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadm Party (AAP) swept the elections winning 62 of the 70 seats in the assembly. The BJP which had given top priority to the Delhi elections, won just eight seats despite a high-voltage campaign and a hyper-nationalist campaign where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were among the campaigners.

