‘We’re not breaking the country, we will break BJP’: Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar, an alumnus of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University where a violent mob ran riot on Sunday evening attacking students and teachers and injuring them critically, was speaking to reporters.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday said that activists and those protesting against the brutal attack on students and teachers of his alma mater JNU were not breaking the country but would break the ruling BJP.
Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday said that activists and those protesting against the brutal attack on students and teachers of his alma mater JNU were not breaking the country but would break the ruling BJP.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday said that activists and those protesting against the brutal attack on students and teachers of his alma mater JNU were not breaking the country but would break the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party instead.

Kumar, an alumnus of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University where a violent mob ran riot on Sunday evening attacking students and teachers and injuring them critically, was speaking to reporters outside the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry in the national Capital.

“They call us members of the tukde tukde gang. I am standing here on the road, without covering my face, and admitting that yes, I am from the tukde tukde gang. But we are not breaking the country. We will break the BJP,” Kanhaiya said.

