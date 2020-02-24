e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘We want situation in J&K to become conducive for political activity’: BJP’s Ram Madhav

‘We want situation in J&K to become conducive for political activity’: BJP’s Ram Madhav

Madhav was reacting to defence minister Rajnath Singh’s statement to a media organisation in which the latter said that he was praying for the early release of three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir from their detention.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 03:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(File photo)
         

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that all the people in his party want the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to become conducive for normal political activity to resume.

“Keeping the situation of J-K in mind, the government has invoked certain Sections for detention of some leaders there. As the situation improves and things noramlise, everybody will be allowed to do their political activity. We are all wanting the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to become so very conducive for normal political activity to resume,” Madhav told ANI.

Madhav was reacting to defence minister Rajnath Singh’s statement to a media organisation in which the latter said that he was praying for the early release of three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir from their detention.

The nullification of Article 370 last year stripped Jammu & Kashmir of its special status. It resulted in a communications blackout and a lockdown. Hundreds of politicians and activists were detained to prevent protests against the move.

(With inputs from Agencies)

tags
top news
Grand welcome awaits President Trump today
Grand welcome awaits President Trump today
Telcos may get relief on taxes, input costs
Telcos may get relief on taxes, input costs
Members of all parties got equal opportunities in Rajya Sabha
Members of all parties got equal opportunities in Rajya Sabha
IND vs NZ Live: India stare at defeat as Pant falls
IND vs NZ Live: India stare at defeat as Pant falls
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
‘Not a political event’: US on dropping Kejriwal from Melania Trump school event
‘Not a political event’: US on dropping Kejriwal from Melania Trump school event
‘Never lost hope’: India’s first coronavirus patient
‘Never lost hope’: India’s first coronavirus patient
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news