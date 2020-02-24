‘We want situation in J&K to become conducive for political activity’: BJP’s Ram Madhav

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 03:58 IST

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that all the people in his party want the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to become conducive for normal political activity to resume.

“Keeping the situation of J-K in mind, the government has invoked certain Sections for detention of some leaders there. As the situation improves and things noramlise, everybody will be allowed to do their political activity. We are all wanting the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to become so very conducive for normal political activity to resume,” Madhav told ANI.

Madhav was reacting to defence minister Rajnath Singh’s statement to a media organisation in which the latter said that he was praying for the early release of three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir from their detention.

The nullification of Article 370 last year stripped Jammu & Kashmir of its special status. It resulted in a communications blackout and a lockdown. Hundreds of politicians and activists were detained to prevent protests against the move.

(With inputs from Agencies)