‘We were just rehearsing’: CRPF constable refuses to acknowledge ‘third’ wife

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 09:41 IST

A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Maharashtra allegedly married three women in three different states in the past 11 years.

When the third woman, who is from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, came to know about his previous marriages and confronted him, he refused to acknowledge her as his wife.

She then lodged a complaint with the police in Bhopal.

The constable told her he had done a rehearsal of a wedding with her while wearing the groom’s attire and that it was not a real marriage, she said in her complaint.

“He proposed to me over Facebook. I got married to the CRPF constable in 2014 in Bhopal. The constable is presently posted in Delhi. After the marriage, he took me to his home in Maharashtra,” the woman said in her complaint with Kolar police station.

“I also lived in Delhi with him but in July I came to know about his previous two marriages. His second wife, who is from Delhi, called me up and revealed his fraud,” she said.

The constable, the Bhopal resident said, got married for the first time in 2008 to a woman from Maharashtra and has children from his first marriage. He then got married to the Delhi woman in January 2014 and married her in September in the same year, she said.

The woman said the CRPF constable’s family and his first wife also played a part in the fraud. She said she met his family members a number of times but they never told her about his previous marriages. When she confronted his first wife, she also spoke in favour of the constable.

The woman has accused her husband of committing fraud, saying her family gave Rs 10 lakh cash in the marriage and gold worth Rs 3 lakh on his demand. He used to demand dowry and also beat her up many times for money, the woman has said in her complaint.

“An FIR has been registered against the constable in August. Police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far,” Kolar police station in-charge Anil Bajpai said.

The woman has also filed a suit for maintenance with the family court against her husband on November 8 after he refused to acknowledge her as his wife.

“However, the complainant has enough evidence to establish the truth,” a counsellor in the family court, Sarita Rajani, said.