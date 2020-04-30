‘We will fly again’: Private carriers salute pilots in a special way during Covid-19 lockdown

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:35 IST

The airline industry undertook a special activity to motivate its pilots and cabin crew as flights are grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The feature was a result of a joint activity by all domestic carriers like SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, Go Airways and AirAsia. It had a simple message: We will fly again.

The featured, posted on IndiGo’s Twitter handle, had been created in the form of in-flight passenger announcement which is done every time a flight takes off. It featured pilots and cabin crew from various airlines who asked people to stay at home and work from there.

The video was posted with the hashtag #StayingParkedStayingSafe on April 26, the World Pilots’ Day, and saluted the pilots.

We have a special announcement this World Pilots’ Day, from our pilots and pilots from @flyspicejet @AirAsiaIndian @airvistara @goairlinesindia Watch it, chuckle and remember soon it will be time to fly again, till then #StayingParkedStayingSafe pic.twitter.com/4KyUiK1GTd — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 26, 2020

The Covid-19 crisis has severely affected the aviation sector with all passenger flights grounded. This has led to losses for the industry.

But the private carriers have joined the government’s initiative to ensure transport of life-saving medical supplies during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Sunday said on Twitter that 383 flights have flown across 3,76,952 km to transport over 684 tons of essential and medical cargo delivered across the country under ‘Lifeline Udan’ scheme.

The statement said domestic cargo operators SpiceJet, Blue Dart and IndiGo are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis.