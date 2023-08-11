We will remove Jagan from power with Modi govt’s support: Pawan

Popular actor and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday called upon the people to drive away the YSR Congress party from Andhra Pradesh which, he alleged, had destroyed the state beyond repair. Addressing a huge rally in Visakhapatnam as part of his “Varaahi Yatra”, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan alleged that Jagan had come to power by telling lies and making false promises. (ANI)

“With the support of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, we shall pull down chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy from power and save Andhra Pradesh. The battle will begin from Visakhapatnam itself,” Pawan Kalyan said while addressing a huge rally at Jagadamba centre in Visakhapatnam as part of his “Varaahi Yatra” in the evening.

Stating that he had made a fervent appeal to the people not to vote for the YSRCP in the 2019 assembly elections, the Jana Sena Party chief alleged that Jagan had come to power by telling lies and making false promises.

“In the last four years, the YSRCP leaders looted the state. They destroyed red sand dunes in Vizag, made big money through ganja smuggling, liquor, sand and land mafia dealings. The government increased power tariff, enhanced state excise duty on petrol and imposed tax on garbage,” he alleged.

Stating that he had no hatred towards village volunteers’ system, Pawan Kalyan said Jagan was misusing their services for electoral benefits. “Some volunteers have been indulging in irregularities and crimes,” he said and appealed to the officials not to fall into the trap of Jagan.

He appealed to the people not to give one more chance to Jagan in 2024 assembly elections. “If you do that, nobody can save Andhra Pradesh,” he warned.

The YSRCP leaders are yet to react to Pawan Kalyan’s allegations against the government and the chief minister.

