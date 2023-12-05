close_game
News / India News / ‘We will turn Inevitable India into reality', says PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Dec 05, 2023 05:19 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an article featured on an HT Group publication for his ‘Inevitable India’ push.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for united efforts and innovation to turn 'Inevitable India' into a reality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
On social media platform X, the prime minister shared an opinion article published on Hindustan Times sister publication Mint. The author of the post had recalled her visits to the United States and Europe, stating the experience was 'nothing short of awe-inspiring to witness India's unstoppable rise on the global stage'.

The opinion piece titled ‘Inevitable India rings especially true in the sphere of technology’ by Debjani Ghosh has the author saying that India now features at the forefront of discussions on alliances and strategic partnerships by governments across North America, Europe and the Global South to the CEOs across the world.

The Mint opinion piece spokes on the digital transition in India, starting from Aadhaar, the digital ID of almost 1.4 billion people. It said that India has established a formidable foundation for a ‘genuinely inclusive’ digital economy.

The article also speaks about India Stack, an ‘amalgamation of digital identities, interoperable protocols for digital payments and a consent-based data layer.'

“The India Stack has evolved into the bedrock of India's digital public infrastructure, which powers a multitude of services from financial transactions to nationwide vaccine distribution,” the article stated.

The article also delves into India's efforts to navigate the artificial intelligence (AI) transition. “It is fantastic to see the country looking at emerging technologies like AI from the lens of opportunity and impact, rather than just fear and risks,” it said.

