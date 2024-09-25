‘We will work it out’: Chouhan holds talks with farmers on MSP

New Delhi Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday held discussions with farmers’ representatives from various organisations, kicking off his Samvaad Se Samadhaan (solution through dialogue) programme, which the minister had announced on the occasion of the Modi-led government completing 100 days in office. Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)

“Sometimes to understand problems, it is not enough to discuss among ourselves. The person facing the problem has to be directly talked to. If anything is brought before us, it is our duty to address it,” Chouhan said after meeting nearly 50 representatives of farm organisations.

The farmers highlighted a range of issues, from appropriate prices for farm produce and raising benefits under PM-Kisan, a cash-transfer programme, to widespread damage to crops from stray animals, Chouhan said.

Asked if the farmers had demanded a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP), Chouhan said, “Suggestions have been made and we will work it out.”

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been on the forefront of an agitation for a legal guarantee on MSPs, which are federally fixed floor prices aimed at helping to avoid distress sales.

Chouhan said the farm leaders appreciated recent steps taken by the Centre, including raising of effective palm oil import to 27.5% and scrapping of minimum export price on basmati.

The government determines MSPs for nearly 24 farm items by setting rates at 1.5 times the cost of production so that farmers get a minimum of 50% returns.

These rates are largely effective for rice and wheat because the Food Corporation of India, the state-run grain stocking agency, buys them in sufficiently large quantities. This year, the government has announced procurement of pulses at MSP from farmers.

“Dialogue can help resolve issues. We hopeful that the government will address the problems of farmers,” said Dharmendra Malik of UP-based Bharatiya Kisan Union Arajnaitik.

In 2020, thousands of agriculturists had set up camps outside the national capital and staged a year-long protest against three agricultural laws aimed at opening up the sector. The entry of large corporations in the farm market would result in withdrawal of MSPs, they had alleged. In November 2021, the government decided to scrap the three legislation, giving in to the farmers’ demand, which ended the agitation.