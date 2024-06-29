Weather updates: Northwest, northeast braces for heavy rain; IMD warns these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across northwest and northeast India in the coming days. The IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh during this period. Weather updates: Children enjoy at the India Gate during heavy rainfall in New Delhi on June 29.( (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP))

IMD weather forecast | Top points

• Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat, and middle Maharashtra.

• Scattered rainfall likely over Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka.

• Isolated heavy rainfall predicted for Saurashtra & Kutch, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, and Coastal Karnataka from June 30 to July 1.

• A low-pressure area lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts. Cyclonic circulations are present over northeast Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh near Bihar, and northwest Uttar Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels.

• Heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and East Rajasthan from June 30 to July 3. Heavy rainfall expected in West Rajasthan on July 2-3.

• Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha to experience heavy rain on June 30. Bihar to have heavy rainfall from June 30 to July 2.

• Widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in the next 4 days. Extremely heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on June 30 .

• Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of west Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and the remaining areas of west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu over the next two to three days.

Delhi rain forecast

Parts of Delhi, including Rohini, Burari, and central areas, experienced heavy rain on Saturday. Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, recorded 8.9 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road recorded 12.6 mm between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm on the same day.

The national capital Saturday reported six rain-related deaths, taking to 11 the toll in the first two days since Monsoon hit the city.

• June 30: Generally cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph).

• July 1: Cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thunderstorm.

• July 2: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thunderstorm.

• July 3: Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thunderstorm.

• July 4: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thunderstorm.