Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (Feb 20-22)

Chennai Biennial 2026- Convergence (Art Show) 93 contemporary artworks from Korea and India will showcase artistic voices across borders. (Instagram)

Friday; 6:30 pm

Lalit Kala Akademi Regional Centre

Convergence brings the sixth edition of the Chennai Biennial to the city, as the InKo Centre and K-Art International Exchange Association mark 20 years of the InKo Centre’s celebration of Indo-Korean cultural dialogue. 93 contemporary artworks from Korea and India will showcase artistic voices across borders, in a celebration of collaboration, cultural exchange and creativity.

Free entry

Toxic, Abhishek Upmanyu Live ( Stand Up Comedy)

Friday; 7:30 pm

The Music Academy, TTK Road

If you loved his take on the hare and the tortoise, told with trademark wry humour, you’ll enjoy Abhishek Upmanyu’s one-hour set filled with observational humour about city life, relationships, red flags and everything in between. Switching between Hindi and Hinglish, he takes on technology, culture, gym bros and modern toxic behaviour.

₹999 onwards. Book on BookmyShow

Trailing Echoes of the Past in Periamedu ( Heritage Walk)

Saturday; 6:30 am

Central Metro Entrance B5

Periamedu or Periamet, is the confluence of peria (big) and medu (hillock) referring to this area of Chennai that was at an elevation. Known as a hub for the leather trade in the city, the walk meanders along the bustling Raja Muthiah Road, formerly known as Sydenham’s Road, exploring historic buildings in the vicinity. Learn about eminent institutions that have shaped the Periamedu-Vepery neighbourhood, visit the Madras Veterinary College while exploring the planning and layout of the People’s Park to understand the evolution of this space and several others that came to grow and be nurtured here. The walk ends at The Lady’s Park.

₹450 (students), ₹700 adults. Including souvenirs. Book on MadrasInherited

Wonderful Wedding Rituals Around the World (Art Show)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 am- 6 pm

Kadambari Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum

How do we celebrate and record acts of love, commitment, and togetherness through our customs? This exhibition showcases marital traditions from cultures across the globe. While weddings themselves are wrapped in layers of traditional rites and rituals, the exhibition celebrates the shared values that lie at the heart of these celebrations, following an explorative and intuitive approach.

Free entry

Two to Tango ( Supper Theater)

Saturday; 6:00 pm

Pandian Hall, VGP Heritage Venues, ECR

This edition of Supper Theatre (drama with dinner) by the beach features two comedies, A Need for Brussel Sprouts and A Need for Less Expertise, performed back-to-back with a short intermission. Both plays explore the complex dynamics of couples, gently laced with humour. The evening features light-hearted storytelling and situations that are relatable and thought-provoking. Directed by Michael Muthu, these two-character plays, cement his long-standing contribution to theatre in Chennai.

₹499. Book on BookmyShow

Love, Death and Ketchup by Varun Grover (Stand Up Comedy)

Sunday; 5 pm

Rasika Ranjani Sabha, Mylapore

The writer, lyricist, film maker and comic brings his most personal and experimental show yet, uniting his two worst fears: Death and the world running out of ketchup. With bizarre personal stories he weaves an hour and 15 minutes of stand up, bringing home the very real existential crises we face as we love, live, die…while trying not to run out of condiments.

₹799. Book on BookmyShow