'Welfare of humanity': PM Modi's message after Aditya L1 successful launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of Aditya L1, India's first space-based solar observatory, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, “After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop a better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity.”

Will Aditya L1 land on the Sun? No

Unlike Chandrayaan 3, where the Vikram lander, with Pragyan rover inside, softly touched down near the lunar south pole, the solar probe will instead be positioned at the first Lagrange point in the Earth-Sun system.

The distance to the L1 point is 1.5 million km, a span anticipated to be traversed by the spacecraft through various manoeuvres over the course of 4 months, ISRO said. Remarkably, this distance represents only 1 per cent of the overall 150 million km separation between Earth and the Sun.

Aditya L1 launched, what happens next?

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the entire journey from the launch to reaching L1 is expected to take approximately four months for the Aditya L1 mission. Here is a breakdown of the journey to the Sun-Earth system's L1 point.

Initial Orbit: The spacecraft was initially placed in a Low Earth Orbit.

Elliptical Orbit: The orbit will then be adjusted to become more elliptical.

Exit from Earth's Gravitational Sphere of Influence (SOI): The spacecraft will be propelled towards the L1 point using onboard propulsion. As the spacecraft moves towards the Lagrange point, it will exit Earth's gravitational Sphere of Influence.

Cruise Phase: After leaving Earth's SOI, the cruise phase of the mission will commence.

Halo Orbit: Subsequently, the spacecraft will be injected into a large halo orbit around the Lagrange point (L1).