‘Well-being and prosperity’: What India said on Nepal's new interim government

India on Friday welcomed the formation of the Interim government in Nepal led by former chief justice Sushila Karki after violent anti-government protests in recent days. Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki, right, is administered the oath of office by Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel, centre, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday.(AP)

The ministry of external affairs expressed hope in the statement that the new interim government will help restore peace and stability in the Himalayan nation, where at least 51 people lost their lives in protests against rampant corruption, among other things.

“We welcome the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal, led by Right Honourable Mrs Sushila Karki. We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability,” the MEA statement said.

The ministry also affirmed India’s willingness to continue working closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of both nations.

“As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries,” the statement added.

Nepal's parliament was dissolved on Friday, just hours after Sushila Karki took the oath as the PM. The election for a new government is set for March next year.



What new Nepal PM Sushila Karki said about India



Sushila Karki has long ties with India. She earned her master's degree at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). In an interview on Wednesday, she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she had a “good impression of him”.

Asked about her expectations from PM Modi and India, she responded: “First, I will say namaskaar to Modi ji. I have a good impression about Modi ji."

She said government-to-government relations “is a different matter”, noting that there is a history to India-Nepal ties. "India has helped Nepal at all times… (But) There is a saying (in Hindi): ‘When there are utensils kept together in the kitchen, they do make some sound.’ It happens!" she said.

“But there is such a good relationship between the people of Nepal and the people of India. Many, many of our relatives, many of our acquaintances… We have so much goodwill, love," she said, not sharing granular policy details as she spoke to the TV channel News18 after her name first came up on Wednesday, before two more days of talks led to a final call on Friday.

She also said, “We have not been in touch with India for many days. We will talk about it. When it is an international matter, between two countries, some people sit together and make a policy.”