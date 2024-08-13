‘Well-lit campuses, adequate security’: National Medical Commission advisory to colleges for safe environment

The National Medical Commission issued an advisory for all medical colleges and institutions on Tuesday, on the directions of Union health minister J P Nadda, to ensure a safe work environment in such institutions. Resident doctors' candle march at copper hospital to protest the rape-murder of a colleague in Kolkata in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

The advisory was issued after the death of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor whose body was discovered in a seminar hall at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning. On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered that the investigation into the rape and murder of the woman doctor be transferred from Kolkata Police to the CBI.

The advisory said, “Incidents of violence against Doctors in Medical Colleges have been reported in the recent past. All Medical Colleges are requested to develop a policy for safe work environment within the College and Hospital campus for all the staff members including Faculty, medical Students and resident Doctors. The policy should ensure adequate safety measures at OPD, wards, casualty, hostels and other open areas in the campus and residential quarters. Corridors and campus be well lit in the evening for staff to walk safely from one place to other and all sensitive areas be covered by CCTV for monitoring.”

The victim was resting in the seminar hall of the institute, due to a lack of resting rooms for doctors on night duty, which did not have any CCTV cameras.

The advisory added, “Adequate security measures including posting of adequate security staff (male and female) should be made available at the OPD, wards, casualty, labor rooms, hostels and residential quarters and other open areas in the Medical College and Hospital campus.”

It further said, “Any incident of violence against the medical students should be promptly investigated by the college management and FIR should be lodged with the Police. A detailed action taken report on any incident of violence should invariably be sent to the National Medical Commission (NMC) within 48 hours oftheincident.”

The post-mortem report of the trainee doctor revealed that she was subjected to “genital torture”. A civic volunteer named Sanjoy Roy was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

The victim was strangled and then suffocated to death. Her thyroid cartilage was broken due to the strangulation, the post-mortem revealed. The rape and murder occurred between 3am and 5 am on August 9. The report noted injuries to the woman's abdomen, lips, fingers, and left leg. Her mouth was covered, and her head was forced against a wall or the floor to silence her and prevent her from calling for help.