"Were you guided to speak this way?": Film body slams Tamil Nadu MP Shanmugam over his "I want Nayanthara" remark, seeks

The South Indian Film Artistes Association (SIAA) has strongly condemned the "derogatory and shameful" remarks made by former Tamil Nadu minister and AIADMK's Rajya Sabha member of Parliament CV Shanmugam against actor Nayanthara, and demanded an immediate apology. The SIAA has strongly condemned the "derogatory and shameful" remarks. (ANI and HT file)

In a statement addressed to the MP, the association said it had received widespread outrage from members of the film fraternity following a video of his recent speech. It stressed that while political parties are free to express their ideologies during elections, elected representatives must maintain dignity and responsibility in their public remarks.

"To Honorable Member of Parliament Mr C V Shanmugam, we have come across the extremely derogatory and shameful video of your recent speech. Since then, strong condemnations and expressions of anger from members of the film fraternity have been pouring in through mobile communications. During an election, political parties may express their views and ideologies as they wish; however, those in positions of responsibility, especially those elected by the people must exercise utmost care and dignity in their choice of words," the South Indian Film Artistes Association said.

The controversy stemmed from a protest held in Villupuram district by the National Democratic Alliance, where Shanmugam, while criticising the DMK government, made a remark referencing the actor that has since drawn sharp backlash

The protest led by Shanmugam and held near the municipal ground close to the new bus stand, condemned the DMK government for failing to prevent cases of sexual assault, deterioration of law and order and the spread of drug abuse in Tamil Nadu under its rule.

During the protest, Shanmugam said, "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu asks people to share their dreams. If I say I want actress Nayanthara, will he give her to me? If someone asks that his dream to marry Nayanthara, will it be fulfilled ?"

Under the "Tell us your dream" initiative by Tamil Nadu Government volunteers will visit homes and collect public feedback and suggestions on governance.

SIAA accused Shanmugam of abandoning parliamentary decorum by making "highly objectionable" comments and dragging the actor into a political speech. "Unfortunately, you abandoned parliamentary decorum and made highly objectionable remarks over a public address system, dragging our colleague, actress Nayanthara, into your speech. This is strongly condemnable," the statement read.

Invoking the vision of former President A PJ Abdul Kalam, the association said people's aspirations revolve around basic needs such as housing, education, employment and national security, and not the kind of "dream" referenced in the speech.

"Sir, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam once urged people to dream. But can such dreams of the people be fulfilled by asking a neighbouring country? The dreams of the people are about having a roof over a poor man's head, education for a farmer's son, employment opportunities for a middle-class woman, infrastructure for entrepreneurs, and security for the soldier guarding our borders. In such a context, how can we appreciate the manner in which you openly and shamelessly expressed your own "dream" at a public gathering?"

Highlighting the achievements of women across sectors, SIAA questioned the propriety of targeting women from the film industry. It cited leaders like Former PM Indira Gandhi and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa as examples of women in positions of power.

"This is the era of women. There is no field where they are absent from launching rockets into the sky to serving as doctors, teachers, lawyers, operating heavy machinery, and even driving buses. Are there not enough examples of powerful women in politics, such as Indira Gandhi and your own leader, Jayalalithaa? In such a scenario, what kind of political decency is it to speak so disrespectfully about women in the film industry? Is this what your ideology teaches? Were you guided to speak this way by your leaders, or do they endorse such remarks?" the South Indian Film Artistes Association said.

The association demanded an apology from Shanmugam and sought assurance that he would refrain from making disrespectful remarks about women in the future

"Because you still hold the respect accorded to a representative elected by the people, we, the members of the film fraternity, collectively and with one voice, demand an apology from you. We also seek your assurance that you will not, in the future, speak disrespectfully about women associated with our industry," it said

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President and MLA K Selvaperunthagai strongly condemned the remarks made by the AIADMK leader and former state minister.

"I strongly condemn the remarks made by Mr C V Shanmugam, former minister of the AIADMK and Member of the Rajya Sabha, who made derogatory comments about the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actress Nayanthara. As a public representative holding a responsible position, it is completely unacceptable to make such low and offensive remarks that hurt the dignity of women. It is particularly distressing that such derogatory statements were made even on a platform where women's safety was being discussed. Such comments reflect a mindset that objectifies women and also set a wrong example in society" Selvapeunthagai said.

The Congress leader further noted that despite judicial criticism of similar remarks in the past, there appeared to be no change in Shanmugam's approach.

"Despite the court having already strongly criticized his defamatory and indecent speech, there appears to be no change in his approach. Political leaders must understand the impact of their words on society and conduct themselves with responsibility and decency," he said.

"Therefore, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, I urge Mr CV Shanmugam to immediately issue a public apology for his remarks and to refrain from making such statements in the future," reads the statement further.

He stressed that political leaders must understand the impact of their words and conduct themselves with responsibility and decency.

"I once again emphasize that it is everyone's responsibility to build a society where the dignity and safety of women are protected," he added.