Western Army commander visits forward posts, reviews operational readiness of Rising Star Corps

Western Army commander visits forward posts, reviews operational readiness of Rising Star Corps



india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu

Lieutenant General RP Singhexhorted all ranks to continue working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.
         

Lieutenant General RP Singh, Western Army Commander, along with General Officer Commanding (GOC), Rising Star Corps, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Saturday, visited Basohli, Bakloh, and Mamun military stations to review the current security situation and operational readiness of the troops.

“The Army commander reviewed the operational preparedness in the forward areas and interacted with the field formation commanders. The Army commander boosted the morale of the troops on the ground and was confident about the preparedness of the Rising Star Corps to thwart any type of threat posed by the adversaries and anti-national elements,” said Lt Col Devender Anand, spokesperson, Indian Army.

He exhorted all ranks to continue working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

Alka Singh, regional president, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Western Command, also accompanied the Army Commander.

She interacted with families of soldiers and praised for their strong support and also for contributing to the fight against the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

