Wet spell likely over north, northwest India from January 31 to February 4: IMD

The western Himalayan belt and the northern plains are likely to experience a wet spell till February 4, bringing respite to the region that has experienced a rather dry period this month amid harsh winter conditions. A glimpse of the snow-clad area near the Atal tunnel in Manali last weekend. (ANI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday attributed the wet spell to consecutive western disturbances (WD), while noting that there has been a 97% rainfall deficit over northwest India so far in January. Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab subdivisions are the worst-hit, with 99-100% deficiency in rainfall.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Three western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India over the next one week. Under the influence of these systems, light/moderate and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next seven days,” the IMD forecast stated.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Kashmir on January 30 and 31; over Himachal Pradesh on January 31 and February 1; over Uttarakhand on January 31 and over Arunachal Pradesh on February 2.

“A wet spell is expected over northwest India due to consecutive WDs and their induced cyclonic circulation. It is expected to bring rain to the plains also. Delhi may receive rainfall on January 31 and February 1. Haryana, Punjab are likely to receive rain and hail. Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in the upper reaches on February 2 and 3. When the WDs drift, cold northerly winds will blow over Delhi and the minimum temperatures are likely to drop again,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

Similarly, light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh on January 31 and February 1. Isolated hailstorms are also expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on January 31 and February 2.

The minimum temperature is forecast to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in many parts of northwest and central India over the next four days, and by 2-3°C in many parts of eastern India over the next two days.

Meanwhile, no cold wave conditions are expected over most parts of the country in the next five days.