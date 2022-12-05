‘What about Bharat Mata ki Jai:’ Karnataka CM Bommai says Rahul Gandhi doesn't know about RSS

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday criticised Rahul Gandhi's recent dig at the BJP and the RSS that they don't respect women and said Rahul Gandhi does not know everything about the RSS. "We start any programme with Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans," Bommai said. There are women's wing, Durga Sena in the RSS, Bommai said to ANI.

In a speech in Madhya Pradesh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi recently said that the slogan Jai Shri Ram only respects Lord Ram while Jai Siya Ram is meant for both Lord Ram and Sita. Since BJP is from the RSS and the RSS does not have any women in the party, BJP leaders do not chant 'Jai Siya Ram', Rahul Gandhi said drawing criticism.

Rahul Gandhi doesn't have full information about RSS, there are women's wing, Durga Sena in RSS. We start any program with Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans: Karnataka CM on Rahul Gandhi's statement that BJP does not say Siya Ram, they only say Sri Ram & there is no women's wing in BJP pic.twitter.com/qtseRsVrl8 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said Rahul Gandhi's language is limited to 'Baa Baa Black sheep'. The Shri represents Lakshmi and Sita ji, the minister said.

"And they can't say Jai Siya Ram because there is no woman in the party and it is not an organisation of 'Siya Ram'. There is no Sita there. They kept Sita outside," Rahul Gandhi explained. "So my request to my RSS friends is: please chant Jai Siya Ram and Hey Ram also along with Jai Shri Ram. Do not disrespect Sitaji," Rahul Gandhi said.

BJP's Amit Malviya posted a video of PM Modi chanting Jai Siya Ram and condemned Rahul Gandhi's attack. “Now Hindus have to learn how to worship Lord Ram and Sita from the son of a Christian mother and a Parsi father?” Malviya earlier tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON