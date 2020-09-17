What these new Covid-19 figures reveal about Maharashtra

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 15:31 IST

While the number of India’s daily cases is only a few thousands away from the one lakh-mark, health ministry data reveals that only five states are contributing to the 60 per cent of the new cases, Maharashtra topping the chart with at least 30 per cent of new cases every day. Karnataka is second with 10 per cent cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh contributing 8.9 per cent of the cases. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and contributing six per cent and four per cent, respectively.

Also Read | India crosses 60 million mark for Covid-19 testing

As far as Covid-19 deaths are concerned, 1,132 deaths have been reported in the oast 24 hours, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said. Here too, Maharashtra is contributing a significant number with 474 deaths that constitute 40 per cent of the total deaths.

#COVID19 UPDATE



👉 1132 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hrs.



👉 With 474 new cases of mortality in, Maharashtra accounted for more than 40% of the new deaths. @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/DIOiVXKIJ8 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) September 17, 2020

New figures, released by the health ministry, reveals at least seven states have not reported any death in the last 24 hours. Total 19 states have recorded one to 20 deaths, three states reported 20 to 50 deaths, six states reported 50 to 100 deaths and only one state reported over 100 deaths.

#COVID19 UPDATE



👉 Close to half (48.45%) of the Active Cases are concentrated in 3 States; Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.



👉 Together with the States of Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu, these 5 states contribute nearly 60% of the total active cases. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Uhig0eIMJF — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) September 17, 2020

The issue of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 situation came up in the Rajya Sabha debate on Thursday, when Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut pointed to the number of recoveries and asked the detractors whether ‘Bhabhiji Papad’, endorsed by Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, was responsible for the recovery rate in the state.

The first Covid-19 case in Maharashtra was confirmed on March 9 in Pune.