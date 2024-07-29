'What will we do with compensation?' Kin of aspirant who died at Rau's IAS coaching

The father of Nevin Delvin, who died in the basement flooding at a Delhi coaching centre on July 27, has called for action against those responsible for the incident rather than just accepting the compensation announced by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Saxena on Monday said that the families of the deceased would receive compensation of ₹10 lakh. (From left) Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Delvin died in the deluge in Delhi. (Photo from X)(HT_PRINT)

"What will we do with compensation? Nevin (Delvin) won't return. We just want action to be taken so that young lives are not lost in the future," Nevin's father was quoted as saying by PTI.

Delvin (28) is survived by his parents and a younger sister. His mother, Lanclet Delvin, a professor in Kochi, was hospitalised upon learning of her son's death. His father, Delvin Suresh, is a retired assistant commissioner of police, and his younger sister is a graduate student.

"Everyone had huge expectations from him. We learnt about the incident on Sunday morning and there has been an atmosphere of grief at home since then. His mother has not been able to process the loss and is in hospital," Delvin's uncle Linu Raj told PTI.

Three UPSC aspirants lost their lives due to flooding in the basement of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building in Old Rajinder Nagar, a coaching hub in central Delhi, following heavy rainfall on July 27.

Delvin moved to Delhi four years ago

Delvin had moved to Delhi four years ago to pursue a PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and joined Rau's IAS Study Circle in May to chase his ambition of becoming a civil servant.

Delvin's post-mortem was completed on Monday, and his body was returned to his family. His uncle will transport the body to their village in Thiruvananthapuram.

While waiting for the handover, Raj spoke with police officers, inquiring about the reasons for the tragedy, the status of the investigation, and the building's flaws. The investigators reassured him that the incident was under thorough investigation and urged him not to worry.

Latest updates on action against the incident

On Monday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena announced that ₹10 lakh each would be given to the families of the three civil services aspirants who died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Five additional people were arrested on Monday, including four co-owners of the basement where the three aspirants perished. Bulldozers began demolishing unauthorised structures as public outrage over the deaths spread throughout the city, from Parliament to the streets of Old Rajinder Nagar.

The Ministry of Home Affairs formed a committee on Monday to investigate the deaths of the three civil services aspirants at the coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi.

The committee will examine the causes, assign responsibility, propose corrective measures, and recommend policy changes, MHA spokesperson said on X.