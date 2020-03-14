WhatsApp admin gets police warning for ‘false’ coronavirus post

india

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 07:25 IST

A woman admin of a WhatsApp group and its member were given a stern warning by the police at Sangamner in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district on Friday over a “false” message posted in the group about a suspected coronavirus patient, an official said.

The police warning came after a medical officer of First Referral Unit (FRU) and Rural Hospital in Sangamner lodged a complaint against the admin of the WhatsApp group and its another woman member for “spreading rumours” about coronavirus, the official said.

The complaint said that the female member of the group named ‘Buland Rajkarni’ posted a message which read- “A suspected patient of coronavirus spotted at Sangamner bus stand and has been rushed to a local hospital. Requesting everybody to don’t go to crowded places and put a mask or handkerchief on mouth.” “As the message was put in the group without verification of facts, it created panic. Therefore, the complainant demanded action against the group member and its admin,” the official of Sangamner Police Station said.

“Accordingly, the city police called both the women and gave a stern warning to them asking them not to indulge in spreading such rumours,” he said adding that both of them were allowed to go home later. PTI DC NP NP