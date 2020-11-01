‘When government is run by leaders that respect women, it shows,’ Congress takes swipe at UP, Bihar

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 15:24 IST

Mocking BJP-JD(U)’s ‘beti bachao’ slogan, the Congress on Sunday accused the coalition of offering election tickets to those who abuse women, raising question over its women empowerment plank. “Crime against women in Bihar is increasing. The government only male tall claims of making Bihar self-reliant. But they never created any opportunity for women employment in the state,” the Congress tweeted from its official handle.

When a govt is run by leaders that respect women, it shows. #महिला_विरोधी_नीतीश_मोदी pic.twitter.com/74CZEwmO5E — Congress (@INCIndia) November 1, 2020

“The Nitish Kumar government didn’t do anything to stop evil social practices like dowry in the state,” the Congress said.

Comparing crime rates of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with that of Punjab, the Congress said, “When a government is run by leaders that respect women, it shows.”

According to the data that the party Congress tweeted, in 2018, there were 2,521 dowry deaths in Uttar Pradesh and 1,111 in Bihar. In Congress-ruled Punjab, 67 dowry deaths were reported in 2018.

Overall crime cases against women in Uttar Pradesh were 59,445 in 2018. In Bihar, the number was 16,920. In Punjab, it was 5,302.

Women empowerment is a major poll plank for the Nitish Kumar government as his decision to ban the sale and the consumption of liquor was a move to empower women.

In all his recent rallies, Nitish Kumar attacked the RJD on the issue of women empowerment. Hurling a personal attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar said that people who produce eight to nine kids have no faith in daughters. Without naming Lalu, Nitish Kumar said, “They had 7-8 daughters before a son. What kind of Bihar they want to make? If this is their ideal, what will happen to Bihar?”

On another occasion, Nitish Kumar said the only move that Lalu Prasad Yadav took for women welfare was to install his wife Rabri Devi on the CM’s chair when he was sent to jail.