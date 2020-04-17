When haircut query led to Twitter banter between KTR, his sister Kavitha

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:23 IST

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state Information Technology minister KT Rama Rao’s answer to his follower on the social media evoked hilarious responses from the Twitterati.

What added to the fun was a witty comment from his sister and former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on her brother’s reply.

One of KTR’s followers, Sharath Chandra posted a message on Twitter seeking to know whether the Telangana government would open barber shops after April 20, when some of the relaxations announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come into force.

“@KTRTRS Sir a sincere query: Any thoughts on opening barber shops or salons post 20 Apr? My wife is eager to try her hand on haircut and if that happens, I have a strong feeling I’ll need to stay home even after the lockdown is lifted,” Sharath tweeted.

The minister pointed out how cricketer Virat Kohli had shown the solution for such problems. “Hey, when Virat Kohli could let his wife style his hair, why don’t you?”

The reply evoked a response from KTR’s followers who, too, posted funny messages. “Sir, what about singles then?” asked a follower. “Sir, every wife is not similar to Anushka Sharma,” said another.

“In that case, #Modi ji should give another task to all women in India to try new haircuts on their husbands. We are eager to see the results of #Lockdown after that,” was another funny comment.

However, it was KTR’s sister Kavitha who outwitted her brother and his followers. ““Annayya .. Bhabi ki kuda chance isthunnava (Brother, are you giving such chance to my sister-in-law as well)?!” she commented.

Kavitha’s funny comment earned her a lot of applause. “Super Question Akka (sister),” said one of her followers.

“Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, KCR’s family is giving us some hilarious moments,” commented another. “Ma’am Crazzyyyyy,” posted another follower.’

And there was a suggestion, too. “Hope after this question, he might be thinking of giving approval to open barber shops now,” it said.