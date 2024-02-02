When Poonam Pandey broke internet with 2011 World Cup stripping vow. Her journey after that

In 2011, little-known Poonam Pandey became an online sensation by promising to strip naked if the Indian cricket team, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won the ICC World Cup. Actor-model Poonam Pandey.(HT Photo)

Team India eventually won the World Cup, but Poonam Pandey didn’t stick to her promise. In an interview to Mint in 2015, Poonam Pandey said she didn’t want to break the law. The entire thing was a “publicity stunt", she told the newspaper.

The World Cup experience persuaded Poonam Pandey, known for her adept self-marketing skills often associated with those famous for being famous, that sharing her life virtually was the path to fame. While citing examples like Kim Kardashian, who had cameras in their rooms 24x7, Poonam Pandey acknowledged that such practices were rare in India.

Poonam Pandey, with her background in Bollywood, sports, and a modest upbringing, initially entered the modelling scene in 2010 through the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega Model Contest. Poonam Pandey's journey began with a notable start, and she eventually made it to the Kingfisher calendar in 2011.

While her unconventional approach attracted criticism and legal issues, it also opened doors to music videos, movies, and a reality show. Poonam Pandey 's first movie, "Nasha," released in 2013, was followed by other projects. Despite mixed opinions about her talent and sustainability in the industry, she remained committed to her unique marketing strategy and enjoyed the journey she has undertaken.

The model-actor gained notoriety in 2014 when she encountered obscenity charges for posting a sexually explicit video titled "The Bathroom Secrets" on her official website, leading to legal repercussions.

In 2019, Poonam Pandey faced a setback when her personal app was removed from the Google Play Store due to policy violations involving explicit content. The incident added to her track record of sharing bold and provocative content on social media, frequently drawing criticism for its explicit nature.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Poonam Pandey triggered controversy by violating regulations alongside her husband, Sam Bombay. The couple faced arrest by the Mumbai Police for breaking lockdown rules during a walk.

In a controversial reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Poonam Pandey revealed that Sam had been physically harming her. These incidents have played a significant role in shaping Poonam Pandey's public image, garnering a mix of attention, criticism, and legal troubles.

Poonam Pandey's death news

On Friday, February 2, Poonam Pandey's media manager Parul Chawla announced that the actor-model passed away at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer.

A post on Pandey's official Instagram account read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”