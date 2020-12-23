e-paper
Home / India News / When will India’s turn come: Rahul Gandhi to PM on Covid-19 vaccinations

When will India’s turn come: Rahul Gandhi to PM on Covid-19 vaccinations

The Congress has been attacking Modi and his government for “failing to control” the spread of the virus

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 12:39 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(REUTERS)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when will India start its Covid-19 vaccination drive while saying the US, the UK and Russia have started it.

“23 lakh [2.3 million] people in the world have already received Covid vaccinations. China, US, UK, Russia have started. India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji? [When will India’s turn come?]” asked Gandhi, who has been critical of the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Congress has been attacking Modi and his government for “failing to control” the spread of the virus. It has maintained Modi should tell the nation his strategy and the plans to contain the pandemic.

