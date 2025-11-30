Where is Cyclone Ditwah now? What IMD said in its latest update

Cyclone Ditwah has triggered widespread rain, disrupting normal life across multiple districts in north Tamil Nadu. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for parts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh as the storm continued to track close to the coastline. A man stands amidst fishing boats docked on the shore, ahead of Cyclone Ditwah, in Chennai, India, November 30, 2025. (REUTERS)

Tamil Nadu authorities have deployed 28 disaster response teams, including SDRF and NDRF units, with 10 additional teams expected from other states, state revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran said. Follow Cyclone Ditwah live updates

According to news agency ANI, three people have died in rain-related incidents linked to Cyclone Ditwah, the minister confirmed.

Where is Cyclone Ditwah now?

The IMD said Cyclone Ditwah remains positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal, close to the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coastline.

The system, weather department noted, “moved nearly northwards with the speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours” before settling over the same region late on Sunday morning.

It added that “the minimum distance of the centre of the cyclone from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 80 km.”

According to the bulletin, the storm “lay centered at 1130 hrs IST… near latitude 11.5°N and longitude 80.6°E” and remained roughly at the same location. It was situated around 100 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, 110 km northeast of Karaikal, 100 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 150 km north-northeast of Vedaranniyam, and 170 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The storm is expected to keep tracking close to the shore. The IMD said “it is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during next 24 hours.”

As it moves northwards, the cyclone is expected to remain over the southwest Bay of Bengal at a minimum distance of 60 km by afternoon and 30 km by evening on November 30, the agency said.

Cyclone rains hit several districts

Heavy showers continued over large parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, especially in the Cauvery delta, where Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam districts reported severe waterlogging.

Coastal towns such as Rameswaram and Nagapattinam saw inundation in several low-lying areas.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely across Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, the weather office said, reported news agency PTI.

Strong surface winds of 60–70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, are expected to continue along the north coastal Tamil Nadu–Puducherry stretch.

Meanwhile, Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.sea conditions remain high and are likely to gradually improve by the morning of December 1.