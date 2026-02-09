‘White House paying attention to India’: US envoy Sergio Gor hosts ministers, hails Trump-Modi ties for trade deal

Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, on Monday said Donald Trump's administration is "paying attention" to India, and highlighted the role of friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump for finalising the framework of the India-US interim trade agreement. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a conversation with Ambassador Sergio Gor at the reception hosted at the residence of the US Ambassador to India, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI ) Sergio Gor's comments came during a reception hosted at the residence of the US Ambassador in New Delhi on Monday. Last week, Trump and PM Modi announced the long-awaited India-US trade deal, according to which President Trump will cut reciprocal tariffs on India to 18% from the current 25%. He also removed the other 25% tariff imposed on India over its energy purchase from Russia. Gor hails Trump PM Modi friendship “I've been here just a little over a month, and we hit the ground running. The White House is paying attention to India,” news agency ANI quoted Gor as saying. He also thanked the friendship of President Trump with PM Modi, citing it as the reason “we were able to get the trade deal across eventually”.

The reception was attended by India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who thus interacted with Gor days after the conclusion of the India-US interim trade agreement framework. Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron and Ambassador of the European Union to India Hervé Delphin were present too. At the reception, Piyush Goyal said that the trade deal would not have been possible without the support of Gor. “Thank you very much, Sergio, for all that you have done to further strengthen this bond between the US and India,” Goyal reportedly said.