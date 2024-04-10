 ‘Who allied with the British?’: Rahul Gandhi counters PM Modi's ‘Muslim League’ attack | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Who allied with the British?’: Rahul Gandhi counters PM Modi's ‘Muslim League’ attack

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 02:46 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said history remains unchanged despite the dissemination of falsehoods on political platforms.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Muslim League imprint' jab on the grand old party's manifesto, saying that history remains unchanged despite false claims made on political platforms.

The former Congress chief said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections represent a clash of ideologies. On one side stands the Congress, known for its role in unifying India, while on the other side are those perpetuating division.

"This election is a battle between two ideologies! On one side, there is the Congress, which has always united India, and on the other side are those who have always sought to divide people," Gandhi said in an ‘X’ post in Hindi.

He added that the historical events show who sided with the forces aiming to divide the country and who fought for its unity and independence.

"During the 'Quit India Movement,' who allied with the British? When India's jails were filled with Congress leaders, then who was running the government in the states with the forces that divided the country?" Gandhi asked.

He said history remains unchanged despite the dissemination of falsehoods on political platforms.

Gandhi's response comes as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have repeatedly accused the Congress manifesto of getting inspired by the pre-independence era's Muslim League.

"Every page reeks of breaking India into pieces. The Congress manifesto reflects the same thinking that was prevalent in the Muslim League during the freedom movement. "It completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and whatever is remaining is completely dominated by the Leftists," Modi had said.

The Congress even lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) on Monday against PM Narendra Modi's comments likening its Lok Sabha election manifesto to that of the Muslim League.

 

