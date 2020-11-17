WHO impressed with UP’s ‘exemplary’ Covid-19 management, claims Yogi govt

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 21:02 IST

When the nation’s Capital is struggling to keep the number of Covid-19 cases under check, its neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh has garnered appreciation for its Covid-19 management strategy from the global health body, World Health Organization.

The Yogi Adityanath government issued a statement by Roderico Ofrin, WHO Country Representative, as per which the state’s strategic response of boosting contact tracing efforts to mitigate coronavirus spread is exemplary. Ofrin in the statement appreciated the chief minister and the government of the state for tracing high-risk contacts and setting a good example for the rest of the country to follow, the government spokesperson said.

The Uttar Pradesh government is on its toes due to the upcoming Chhath Puja, one of the state’s most important festival. The government has already issued alerts across all the districts for special precautions keeping in mind Covid-safety protocol, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that this level of high-risk contact tracing of positive Covid-19 patients was achieved through 70,000 healthcare workers that worked across the state. WHO recognizes the significance of contact tracing in dealing with the pandemic and its spread and hence Ofrin asserted that well-trained frontline healthcare workers and systematic tracing and tracking of contacts is the key to implement successful surveillance to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The WHO team provided technical support to the state government to boost contact tracing efforts and strengthen the capacity of field teams through training. Field monitors assessed the quality of contact tracing of 58,000 Covid-19 positive cases in 75 districts and found that 93 per cent of the high-risk contacts were traced and tested,” said Madhup Bajpai, regional team leader, Uttar Pradesh Region, WHO-NPSP (National Police Surveillance Project), as quoted by PTI.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 1,455 new Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours taking the total state tally to 5,14,270 cases and the death toll jumped to 7,412 with 19 new fatalities, as per the officials.

