Who is Acharya Pramod Krishnam? Why did Congress expel ex-Priyanka Gandhi team member?

According to the Congress, Acharya Pramod Krishnam was expelled on Saturday for "indiscipline" and making repeated statements against the party.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who had recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony and criticised the Congress for skipping the event, has been expelled for six years by the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party.

