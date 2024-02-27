 Who is Cassandra Mae Spittmann, German singer whom PM Modi met in Tamil Nadu? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Who is Cassandra Mae Spittmann, German singer whom PM Modi met in Tamil Nadu?

Who is Cassandra Mae Spittmann, German singer whom PM Modi met in Tamil Nadu?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 27, 2024 06:24 PM IST

The singer sang 'Achyutam Keshavam' and a Tamil song in front of PM Modi.

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met German singer-songwriter Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Palladam, Tamil Nadu. The singer sang 'Achyutam Keshavam' and a Tamil song in front of PM Modi, who could be seen in a viral video enjoying her music.

Cassandra Mae Spittmann
Cassandra Mae Spittmann

Who is Cassandra Mae Spittmann?

Cassandra Mae Spittmann is a German national. Last year, her Tamil songs and devotional Indian tracks went viral. She also found mention in PM Modi's Mann ki Baat.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This is the 22-year-old woman's first India visit. She sang two songs for PM Modi's show.

Cassandra Mae Spittmann sings in Kannada, Sanskrit, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Urdu, Assamese and Bengali.

"What a sweet voice… and through the emotions reflected in every word, we can feel her love for God. If I disclose that this melodious voice belongs to a daughter from Germany, perhaps you will be even more surprised! The name of this daughter is – Cassandra Mae Spittmann PM Modi had said.

Also read: 'So beautiful': German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann soulfully sings Ram Aayenge. Watch

Cassandra Mae Spittmann made headlines this year as well when she flooded the internet with her rendition of Ram Ayenge, ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to her website, she is visually challenged. She is a child prodigy.

Aslo read: Why did PM Modi mention German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann in 105th episode?

"Cassandra started to appear on radio and in several TV productions, and worked with international artists. From 2016-2017, she successfully joined the TV show “Dein Song '' for young composers with her song “Going home” featuring Sara Hartman in the finale. In 2017 she received a scholarship for the Summer Performance Program at the Berklee College of Music in Boston where she was among the 5-week-winners of the Songwriter´s showcase with her original “The way I am”," her website reads.

She has a keen interest in Indian music and instruments.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live, Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On