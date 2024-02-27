Who is Cassandra Mae Spittmann, German singer whom PM Modi met in Tamil Nadu?

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met German singer-songwriter Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Palladam, Tamil Nadu. The singer sang 'Achyutam Keshavam' and a Tamil song in front of PM Modi, who could be seen in a viral video enjoying her music. Cassandra Mae Spittmann

Who is Cassandra Mae Spittmann?

Cassandra Mae Spittmann is a German national. Last year, her Tamil songs and devotional Indian tracks went viral. She also found mention in PM Modi's Mann ki Baat.

This is the 22-year-old woman's first India visit. She sang two songs for PM Modi's show.

Cassandra Mae Spittmann sings in Kannada, Sanskrit, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Urdu, Assamese and Bengali.

"What a sweet voice… and through the emotions reflected in every word, we can feel her love for God. If I disclose that this melodious voice belongs to a daughter from Germany, perhaps you will be even more surprised! The name of this daughter is – Cassandra Mae Spittmann PM Modi had said.

Cassandra Mae Spittmann made headlines this year as well when she flooded the internet with her rendition of Ram Ayenge, ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to her website, she is visually challenged. She is a child prodigy.

"Cassandra started to appear on radio and in several TV productions, and worked with international artists. From 2016-2017, she successfully joined the TV show “Dein Song '' for young composers with her song “Going home” featuring Sara Hartman in the finale. In 2017 she received a scholarship for the Summer Performance Program at the Berklee College of Music in Boston where she was among the 5-week-winners of the Songwriter´s showcase with her original “The way I am”," her website reads.

She has a keen interest in Indian music and instruments.