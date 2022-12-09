Who is IPS Amit Lodha, facing graft case for Netflix's Khakee? 10 things to know

Bihar's IGP (Inspector General of Police) Amit Lodha has hit the headlines for two reasons; first, the much-discussed Netflix series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter drew inspiration from his life and book Bihar Diaries and second, he has been booked by the Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar for allegedly taking money for Khakee. The vigilance unit said as he is still a serving IPS officer and not an established author, he can't sign a deal with a firm for the web series. Amit Lodha has been accused of receiving ₹12,372 from the deal while ₹38.25 lakh was credited to his wife Koumidi's account. The FIR said there was an agreement between the firm and Koumidi to facilitate the "transaction of illicitly acquired wealth".

"Sometimes life can throw you the most difficult challenges, particularly when you are right. It's during these times your strength of character is reflected. Need your prayers and support to come out victorious," Amit Lodha tweeted after the accusation.

10 things to know about Amit Lodha

1. Born in Jaipur, Amit Lodha studied at IIT Delhi and cracked the entrance on the first attempt.

2. However, his IIT experience was not pleasant as he recounted in an interview. He said he started suffering from an inferiority complex at IIT as he found it difficult to fit in.

3. The uneasiness of the IIT life pushed him towards UPSC and became an IPS officer in 1988.

4. Amit Lodha soon became a celebrated IPS because of his connection with the people.

5. Before being posted to Bihar, he was in Rajasthan. He became instantly popular as he used to tell people to call him directly at his landline number.

6. The case of the 'Gabbar Singh of Sheikhpura' brought Amit Lodha to the national headlines. Amit Lodha tracked the dreaded Mahto gang (Pintu Mahto, Ashok Mahto) who had several cases against them including jailbreak after killing two policemen, the murder of 15 people etc.

7. Amit Lodha was awarded the prestigious President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Police Medal for Gallantry and the Internal Security Medal for several of his operations in his police career.

8. At present, the 48-year-old IPS officer is the IGP (Inspector General of Police)of Bihar.

9. Amit Lodha's book Bihar Diaries (2018) captured his chase of the gang though he did not name Mahto in his book. This book is the inspiration for the Netflix series, Khakee The Bihar Chapter.

10. Lodha's second book is Life in the Uniform published in 2021 where he recounted his journey to UPSC.

