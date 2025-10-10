Who is Manakandathil Thekkethi? Fugitive wanted in cheating case brought back from Saudi Arabia

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday successfully coordinated the return of a wanted fugitive, Manakandathil Thekkethi, from Saudi Arabia. Thekkethi, who goes by the alias Sheela Allyani, has been wanted in a case of criminal conspiracy and cheating. Earlier, CBI also got a Red Notice published against Manakandathil Thekkethi through INTERPOL on 5 October. (X)

Who is Manakandathil Thekkethi Manakandathil Thekkethi alias Sheela Kallyani was repatriated following a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) operation in connection with the cheating case.

The CBI, in coordination with the Ministries of Home Affairs, brought back Manakandil Thekkethi through Interpol channels from Saudi Arabia. She was brought back to India on October 9.

Criminal conspiracy case She has been wanted in a case of criminal conspiracy and cheating. Earlier, CBI also got a Red Notice published against her through Interpol on 5 October. A Red notice is published by Interpol and circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies for tracking a wanted fugitive. In an X post, the agency said that, “A team of CBI officials visited Saudi Arabia and brought back the subject to India” on October 9.

The post also said that CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinated with Law Enforcement Agencies in India through Bharatpol for assistance via Interpol channels.

Talking about the overall criminals returned to India, it said that more than 130 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years with the help of coordination via Interpol channels.

Other fugitives brought to India Earlier in September, CBI successfully coordinated to bring back Munawar Khan from Kuwait through Interpol channels. Khan is wanted in case of forgery and cheating. As per the agency, this was done in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Kuwait. Khan was also a subject of a Red Notice.

In the same month, a wanted fugitive named Harshit Babulal Jain was also deported from the United Arab Emirates in an operation coordinated by CBI, MEA and Gujarat police. He has been wanted in a case of tax evasion, illegal gambling and money laundering. Earlier CBI published a red notice against Harshit.