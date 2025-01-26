Who is Raman Rajamannan, Kerala’s tribal king invited to Republic Day celebrations?

Raman Rajamannan, the tribal king of Kerala's Mannan community, has been invited to attend the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Sunday. Raman Rajamannan, 39, tribal king of Kerala's Mannan community(Source:X/@Monarchies2000)

Kerala’s minister for welfare of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and backward classes, OR Kelu, personally handed over the Republic Day invitation to Rajamannan, according to a Mathrubhumi report. The event marks the first time a tribal king from the Mannan community has been invited to the national celebration.

Accompanied by his wife, Binumol, Rajamannan has already reached Delhi, where their itinerary includes meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries.

Who is Raman Rajamannan?

Rajamannan, 39, serves as the ceremonial leader of the Mannan tribe while leading a modest life as a farmer in Kozhimala, a tribal settlement in Idukki district. Despite his royal title, he has no palace or official vehicle and resides in a simple concrete house. He shares the responsibility of managing a local temple with his family.

Known for his traditional thalappavu headgear, Rajamannan is honored during community gatherings but continues to live like most of his people, working as a farmer. Unlike traditional monarchs, he does not collect levies from his community, relying instead on voluntary contributions during festive occasions.

Ascending to the throne in 2012 after succeeding Ariyan Raja Mannan, Rajamannan is the first literate king of the Mannan tribe, holding an Economics degree from Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. His life is far removed from the grandeur typically associated with royalty, embodying the simplicity and traditions of his community.

The Mannan community

The Mannan tribal community, with a population of around 3,000, is primarily based in 46 settlements across Idukki district. The community has a unique governance structure led by their king, Rajamannan, supported by a council of 50 ministers called kaanis. Additionally, there are four deputy kings (upa rajas), a prince (ilayaraja), and 13-member committees in each settlement to handle local matters. The council convenes several times a year to discuss broader issues.

The tribe traces its origins to present-day Tamil Nadu, where their ancestors fled centuries ago during the Chola-Pandya wars. They sought refuge in Idukki’s dense forests and established a small kingdom.

Traditionally forest dwellers, most Mannans now work as farmers, daily wage labourers, or employees in the Forest Department. The community practices matrilineal inheritance and has embraced modern education, with children attending regular schools.