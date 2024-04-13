 Kerala man on death row in Saudi Arabia, ₹35 crore raised for release. Who is he? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kerala man on death row in Saudi Arabia, 35 crore raised for release. Who is he?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 04:22 PM IST

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has hailed the initiative to help free Kohzikode native Abdul Rahim.

Hundreds of people in Kerala have collected 35.45 crore through a crowd-funding campaign to secure the release of Kohzikode native Abdul Rahim, convicted in Saudi Arabia for causing the death of a 15- year-old disabled boy, reported news agency ANI. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has hailed the initiative to help free Rahim.

Hundreds of people in Kerala have collected <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35.45 crore through a crowd-funding campaign to secure the release of Kohzikode native Abdul Rahim, convicted in Saudi Arabia for causing the death of a 15- year-old disabled boy(ANI)
Hundreds of people in Kerala have collected 35.45 crore through a crowd-funding campaign to secure the release of Kohzikode native Abdul Rahim, convicted in Saudi Arabia for causing the death of a 15- year-old disabled boy(ANI)

"When the propagandists of hatred spread lies against the state, the Malayalees are raising their defence through stories of humanity and philanthropy. For the release of Abdul Rahim, a native of Kozhikode who was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia, Malayalees all over the world have joined hands and collected 34 crore rupees," said Kerala CM on social media.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ| Massive crowd-fund campaign raises 34 crore to save Kerala man on death row in Saudi Arabia

Why Abdul Rahim is facing death penalty in Saudi Arabia

As per news agency ANI, Abdul Rahim was employed as a house driver of a Saudi citizen and as the caretaker of a 15- year-old disabled boy. As per Rahim's version, while travelling with the boy one day, he stopped the vehicle at a red light. When the boy asked Rahim to violate the red signal, he accidentally hit and dislodged the tube of a life-support device attached to the boy's body. As a result, the boy fell unconscious and died.

Rahim was sentenced to death in 2018 under Saudi law for murder. The victim boy's family was adamant about the death penalty. But they eventually agreed to pardon him if he paid 'blood money' of 15 million Saudi riyals.

How people have arranged money for Rahim's release

A legal action committee was formed to organise the crowdfunding to save Abdur Rahim. The committee set up an app called 'SAVEABDULRAHIM' to collect the amount. More than 30 crore were collected through the app. The fundraising target was achieved by adding the amount received offline.

A social media campaign was also launched to aid the release of Rahim.

The committee has said that it will contact the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to help secure Rahim's release before the April 15 deadline.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Kerala man on death row in Saudi Arabia, 35 crore raised for release. Who is he?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On