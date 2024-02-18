 Who was Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj, prominent Jain seer died in Chhattisgarh? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Who was Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj, prominent Jain seer died in Chhattisgarh?

Who was Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj, prominent Jain seer died in Chhattisgarh?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2024 11:02 AM IST

Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj was the most renowned saint in the Digambar Jain community.

Renowned Jain seer Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj died on Sunday morning at Chandragiri Teerth in Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences on the demise of the prominent Jain seer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj.(X/NarendraModi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj.(X/NarendraModi)

“My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and more,” Modi wrote on X.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The prime minister said that he has had the honour of receiving blessings from Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj for years. "I can never forget my visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh late last year. That time, I had spent time with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji and also received his blessings.”

Who was Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj?

  • Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj was the most renowned saint in the Digambar Jain community.
  • He was widely recognised for his outstanding scholarly pursuits and profound spiritual wisdom.
  • Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj was born on October 10, 1946, in Karnataka's Sadalga. He embraced spirituality from a young age.
  • At the age of 22 in 1968, Acharya Shri Vidhyasagar Maharaj was initiated as a Digambara monk by Acharya Gyansagar Ji Maharaj. In 1972, he was elevated to the Acharya status in 1972.
  • Throughout his life, Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj remained profoundly engaged in the study and application of Jain scriptures and philosophy.
  • He was also known for his command over Sanskrit, Prakrit, and other languages. He authored several insightful commentaries, poems, and spiritual treatises.
  • Some of his widely recognised work within the Jain community includes as Niranjana Shataka, Bhavana Shataka, Parishah Jaya Shataka, Suniti Shataka, and Shramana Shataka.
  • He also led campaigns to promote Hindi and make the justice delivery system in any state in its official language.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On