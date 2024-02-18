Who was Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj, prominent Jain seer died in Chhattisgarh?

Renowned Jain seer Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj died on Sunday morning at Chandragiri Teerth in Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences on the demise of the prominent Jain seer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj.(X/NarendraModi)

“My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and more,” Modi wrote on X.

The prime minister said that he has had the honour of receiving blessings from Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj for years. "I can never forget my visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh late last year. That time, I had spent time with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji and also received his blessings.”

Who was Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj?